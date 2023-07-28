PMC proposes six new garbage processing plants

The Pune Municipal Corporation has planned to construct six more solid waste management plants having a capacity of 750 metric tonne garbage per day, said officials. Among ithe total garbage generated in the city 900 to 1,000 metric tonne is wet and 1,100 to 1,200 metric tonne is dry garbage. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the Environment Status Report (ESR) for 2022-23, 2,100 to 2,200 metric tonne garbage is being generated in the city every day. Among it 900 to 1,000 metric tonne is wet and 1,100 to 1,200 metric tonne is dry garbage.

