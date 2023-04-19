PMC to set up 50 open markets in city

PUNE To curb roadside encroachments, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will set up 50 open markets at various locations across the city, said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar. Farmers will be allotted a designated space on a daily rental basis to sell their produce in such markets.

The officials have been instructed to look for open spaces under in municipal corporation limits in their respective wards and submit a list to PMC. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

To choose the locations of these open markets, the anti-encroachment department held a meeting with ward officials on Tuesday.

The officials have been instructed to look for open spaces under in municipal corporation limits in their respective wards and submit a list to PMC. The department will then identify ideal locations for the markets, after analysing traffic, location and other factors in the area.

“We will issue the final list likely in two to three days after the inspection of these areas. The most suitable locations will make it to the final list”, said DR Langhe, an official of anti-encroachment department.

“We travel to the city just to sell our produce. If the authorities have plans to provide a designated area we would happily set up our stalls there. We just want to earn our livelihood,” Shailaja, a fruit vendor.

A tempo of an onion vendor was seized by the anti-encroachment department last week in Manjiri and a fine of ₹40,000 was levied. That led to serious unrest resulting in a protest on Monday. Farmers along with the members of Rayat Kranti Sanghatana agitated outside PMC office demanding a solution against stringent action taken against vendors.

PMC commissioner Kumar then had a meeting with the farmers and Rayat Kranti Sanghatana members and a resolution to set up markets was passed in the meeting.

Farmers and vendors must note that once the markets are ready if any vendor is seen selling their produce on the streets strict action will be taken against such vendors, said officials.