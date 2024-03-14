Pune musicians win IRAA award

Pune: City-based musician Onkar Tarkase made waves with his team at the Indian Recording Arts Academy (IRAA) awards recently, bagging the “Recording/Mixing/Mastering Independent Music” award in the electronic music category. Onkar Tarkase (in pic) who helmed the mixing/mastering of the track ‘Sawan Laye’ won IRAA award with fellow city musician Harshad Sathe (vocal recording) and Mumbai-based music producer Rakshit Thantry (Keydroid). (HT)

The award was for the song “Sawan Laye” released in October 2022. Onkar, who helmed the mixing/mastering of the track, won the award with fellow city musician Harshad Sathe (vocal recording) and Mumbai-based music producer Rakshit Thantry (Keydroid).

“Getting the prestigious IRAA award is like a dream come true. It embodies the spirit of art and technicalities fusing together and how both support each other. It’s an incredible honour to be chosen by such eminent jury from all over India who are themselves stalwarts. This will definitely work as a huge motivator to keep the non-compromising attitude towards the technical part of making music and push me to keep chasing that excellence through which we can give the listener the ultimate experience of the music,” Onkar said.

Another Pune duo, Ronak Runwal and Nitin Muralikrishna won the “Recording/Mixing/Mastering independent music” award in the rock/blues/metal category for their song “Caught in a Parade”.

“Sawan Laye” had garnered good reviews and streams upon release. It was also noted for its innovative music video. In recent years Pune musicians have made a mark at the IRAA with rock musician Shitalchandra Kulkarni winning in 2022.

IRAA presents awards for technical excellence in the field of audio engineering, including music production, recording, mixing and mastering. These nationwide awards received an astounding 1,500 entries this year in different categories. The award function was held at NSCI Worli (Mumbai) on March 9 in the presence of eminent audio personalities in India and the chief guest was David Dhawan.

The categories include independent music, film music and OTT/ documentaries and further divided into electronic, acoustic, rock/blues/metal etc.