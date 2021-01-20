Pune Natyasattak cut short due to Covid-19

Pune: Pune Natyasattak, an innovative and exclusive event of theatre organised in the city, will begin from January 23 and conclude on midnight of January 26 this year. Though the event is popular for its night-long marathon of live plays and performances, the festival organiser Wide Wings Media has decided to shorten the duration of the event this year because of the Covid-19 situation.

“The festival kick-starts at “The Box” theatre on January 23 with Aaj Kal’s storytelling show “Storiyaan” at 4 pm. It will be followed with the Scoe Art Circle’s Natyavachan Shortcut/Longcut. It will be followed by International Association for Performing Arts and Research’s (IAPAR) solo act play “’Fall Again/ Fly Better” and Chakkri Pune Presents “Athavanitil Natyavachan” at 8:30 pm. Natyasattak Rajani overnight performances will be showcased from 7:30 pm on January 25 till 1:30 am on January 26,” said Kushal Khot, organiser of the event.

Pune Natyasattak Rajani will start with senior artist Chandrakant Kale’s “Aparichit Pula”. It is starring actors like Girish Kulkarni, Satish Alekar and Chandrakant Kale. The theatrical night will be continuing with Firodiya Karandak winning play “Itihas Gavah Hai?”.

Pune Natyasattak 2021 schedule

January 23, 4.30PM to 5.30PM - “Storiyaan” (Story Telling)

January 23, 5.45PM to 6.15PM - “Shortcut/Longcut” (Natyavachan)

January 23, 6.30PM to 7.30PM - “Fall Again/Fly Better” (Solo Act Play)

January 23, 8.30PM to 9.30PM - “Athavanitil Patra” (Abhivachan)

Pune Natyasattak Rajani 2021

January 25, 7.30PM to 9.00PM - “Aparichit Pula” (Abhivachan)

January 25, 9.30PM to 10.30PM - “Itihas Gavah Hai?” (One Act Play)

January 25, 10.45PM to 11.45PM - “Bhumika” (One Act Play)

January 25, 12.00PM to 1.30AM - “Rakas” (One Act Play)