Pune police announce traffic curbs for Bhima Koregaon anniversary on Jan 1

Traffic diversions will be implemented on the Pune-Nagar highway from 2pm on Wednesday to prevent congestion ahead of the annual homage ceremony at the Vijay Stambh (victory pillar) at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 2026. Precautions to prevent congestion ahead of the annual homage ceremony at the Vijay Stambh (victory pillar) at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 2026. (HT FILE)

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Himmat Jadhav said followers of the Ambedkarite movement from across Maharashtra are expected to attend the event in large numbers. “In view of the heavy inflow of devotees, traffic diversions will be enforced on Nagar Road from Wednesday afternoon and will remain in place until midnight of January 1,” he said.

Vehicles travelling from Pune towards Nagar have been advised to take the Kharadi bypass and proceed via Mundhwa, Magarpatta Chowk, Pune-Solapur Road, Kedgaon Chowfula, Nhavra and Shirur.

Vehicles heading towards Alandi and Chakan via Solapur Road should use the Hadapsar-Magarpatta Chowk-Kharadi bypass route and proceed via Vishrantwadi.

Vehicles from Mumbai towards Nagar should take the Vadgaon Maval-Chakan-Khed-Manchar-Narayangaon-Alephata route. Light vehicles may use the Vadgaon Maval-Chakan-Khed-Pabal-Shirur route.

Traffic from Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Katraj heading towards Nagar via Manterwadi Phata and Magarpatta Chowk will be diverted through Hadapsar and Kedgaon Chowfula towards Shirur.

Due to the closure of the Alandi-Tulapur bridge over the Indrayani river for heavy vehicles, only light vehicles will be permitted. Heavy vehicles moving towards Wagholi via Vishrantwadi and Lohgaon will be stopped.

The police have also banned the entry of heavy vehicles into the city from multiple points, including Theur Phata, Harris Bridge, Bopkhel Phata, Baner’s Radha Chowk, Navale Bridge, Katraj Chowk, Kondhwa’s Khadi Machine Chowk, Mantarwadi Phata and Markal Bridge.

Designated parking facilities have been arranged at Lonikand, Tulapur Phata, Perne village and Theur Road.

“Information boards will be installed at key locations, and motorists are requested to cooperate,” Jadhav added.