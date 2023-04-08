Home / Cities / Pune News / Cook working at Pune defence establishment held for raping 7-year-old girl

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 08, 2023 10:51 PM IST

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday evening, when the accused found the girl playing in the garden near his residential quarters

Pune police have arrested a cook who is attached to a defence establishment for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl who lived near his residence. The victim’s mother lodged a first information report (FIR) with the police on Friday, prompting the arrest of the accused.

The girl informed her mother about the incident, and the family lodged a complaint against the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
As per the police investigation, the accused resides in the quarters provided to him by the government. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday evening, when the accused found the girl playing in the garden near his residential quarters. He allegedly asked her to accompany him, and the girl complied as she was familiar with him. The accused and the victim lived in the same building, and they knew each other.

According to police officials, the incident occurred at around 10:30 pm. The girl informed her mother about the incident, and the family lodged a complaint against the accused.

The police have booked the accused under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

