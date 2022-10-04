Pune police arrest externed criminal for dacoity

The Pune police on Sunday arrested externed criminal Suresh alias Balli Waje for attacking a 27-year-old man and robbing him of ₹10,000 in Kothrud.

According to the complaint filed by Akshay Sathe, Waje and his four associates approached the complainant and asked for money when the latter was in front of Bhavani Mata Pratishtan Mandal Hanumannagar in Kothrud and watching Navratri programme around 11:30 pm on Saturday.

On refusal, the accused physically assaulted Sathe. When passers-by tried to intervene, Waje threatened people with a sickle and stole ₹10,000 from the complainant’s pocket.

Police sub-inspector PV Kulkarni said, “Waje and his associates are history sheeters and externed from the area. They rob people when they run out of money. We have arrested Waje, his associate and search is on to nab the other accused.”

According to the police, the attack is a fallout of rivalry between Sathe and Waje. Kothrud police have registered a case under Section 395 (punishment for dacoity) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), and other sections of Arms Act. ASI Tanaji Padhare is investigating the case.