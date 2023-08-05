Home / Cities / Pune News / Food delivery man held for extorting money from businessman

Food delivery man held for extorting money from businessman

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Aug 05, 2023 11:04 PM IST

The accused identified as Shrinath Yallapa Shedge, 25, was arrested from his native village Umbare in Solapur district on Friday night

Pune: The Pune police crime branch unit 2 has arrested a man for extorting 10 lakh from a hotel businessman, said police officials.

During investigation, the police found that the mobile number was issued on the name of a labourer. The accused had used the labourer’s Aadhaar card details to procure SIM card used for threat purpose. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the police, the complainant Karan Ingole from Baramati visited a restaurant in Koregaon Park for dinner on July 31. On his return to the parking lot, he found a note with demand for 10 lakh on his Audi’s door with threat to his family if the amount is not paid. The note also mentioned a mobile number.

Ingole registered a police complaint on the same day.

During investigation, the police found that the mobile number was issued on the name of a labourer. The accused had used the labourer’s Aadhaar card details to procure SIM card used for threat purpose.

Nandkumar Bidwai, senior inspector, crime branch unit 2, said, “We got the details of the accused from the shop that sold the SIM card to him. We arrested him from Solapur based on mobile location.”

The official said that the accused was working as a delivery boy with food aggregator companies in Pune and also preparing for competitive examinations. A case has been registered at Koregaon Park police station under Sections of 387,507 of the IPC.

