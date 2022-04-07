Pune police arrest man with MD worth ₹27 lakh
PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad crime branch on Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old man from Mumbra in Thane district and seized 272 gm of cosmetic drug mephedrone (MD) worth ₹27 lakh from him.
Head constable Namdev Wadekar of the anti-arms squad lodged an FIR ar Talegaon MIDC police station against the accused, who has been indentified as Nadeem Inayat Patel (33), a native of Mumbra, but residing in Talegaon for the past few years.
Acting on a tip-off received by constable Wadekar, a trap was laid near Sant Tukaram Maharaj Kamani on the way to Bhandaradongar on Tuesday and Patel was intercepted there .He had put up a sticker of ‘PRESS’ on his car, according to police.
A search led to the recovery of the MD worth ₹27 lakh. The police have also seized his car worth ₹5 lakh, two mobile phones and ₹16,700 cash from his possession.
The action was taken under the guidance of police commissioner Krishna Prakash, DCP Kakasaheb Dole, ACPs Prashant Amrutkar and Padmakar Ghanwat.
The crime branch team included police inspector Rajendra Nikalje, PSI Bharat Gosavi, ASI Lakhankumar Wavhale, Sham Shinde; head constables Chandrakant Gawari, Pritam Wagh, Namdev Wadekar, Wasim Shaikh; constables Pravin Muluk and Mohsin Attar.
Police inspector Rajendra Nikalje said that the accused has been remanded into custody and is being interrogated for his involvement in drug-related crimes in PCMC and Pune city region.
-
Back after two years, summer camps for children are a big draw
PUNE Many children and parents are looking forward to summer camps after the Covid pandemic forced them to be confined inside homes, in some cases addicted to digital devices, for over two years. The summer camps are an opportunity for children to meet in person, overcome their anxieties, nervousness and shyness of being alone at home without friends. Sharmila Deo from Arth Outdoors conducts camps for 8-14 age group children.
-
A unique exhibition of news coverage of Lata Mangeshkar’s demise
Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6. To showcase how the world remembered Lata didi, Praveen Walimbe, editor of SwarPrathibha will be putting up a unique exhibitiona titled 'Deshodeshi Panopani - Lata Lata' of articles covering her demise. This exhibition will be held at Bal Gandharva Kala dalan. This will be a unique tribute and her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar will officiate the opening of this exhibition. The exhibition is open from 9 am to 8pm.
-
Education department initiates inquiry against Euro School Undri
PUNE The Pune deputy director of education department has started an inquiry regarding the recent manhandling issue with parents at Euro School in Undri . The action was taken as the education department received several complaints from the parents. A detailed report will be submitted to state education department over cancellation of school permission in the next eight days, said officials. We have not received any derecognition notice from the Department of Education.
-
Kanpur Dehat cops slap Goonda Act on harassment victim’s minor brother
KANPUR The Kanpur Dehat police slapped Goonda Act on the minor brother of a 17-year-old girl who consumed poison after months of alleged harassment by a youth in Rajpur town in Kanpur Dehat. After her suicide bid two days ago, the girl is battling for life at the LLR hospital in Kanpur. “He even threatened to lodge a counter-FIR against my daughter and other family members,” she said at the hospital.
-
Prisoners fasting: Behind bars but observing the faith…religiously
A large number of inmates of the Naini Central Jail are fasting during Chaitra Navratri and Ramzan. On the first day of Navratra, over 1,500 prisoners had fasted. At present, 516 prisoners, including women, are observing the nine-day Navratra fast, while 450 prisoners are fasting during the Holy Month of Ramzan. Of these, 516 prisoners are only taking fruits and have dedicated themselves to puja.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics