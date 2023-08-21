Mastermind seeks ‘muhurat’ from astrologer to commit dacoity in Baramati, six held

Pune: The Pune rural police on Sunday arrested six persons in connection with dacoity in Baramati and recovered cash and goods worth ₹76.32 lakh, including gold ornaments, said officials. Pune rural police on Sunday arrested six persons in connection with dacoity in Baramati (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

According to an investigation official, the mastermind of the crime paid an astrologer ₹8 lakh to get the auspicious time “muhurat” to execute the crime.

A gang of unidentified people barged into the house of one Sagar Shivaji Gophane in Devkatenagar of Baramati at 8 pm and robbed ₹95.30 lakh in cash, 200-gram gold ornaments worth ₹11.59 lakh and three mobile handsets worth ₹35,000 on April 21.

After four months of investigation, the police arrested Sachin Ashok Jagdhane, 30, from Baramati; Raiba Tanaji Chavan, 32, from Indapur; Ravindra Shivaji Bhosale, 27, from Baramati; Duryodhan alias Deepak alias Pappu Dhanaji Jadhav, 35, from Phaltan; and Nitin Arjun More, 36, from Malshiras. The accused were produced in court and granted police custody till August 25. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the involvement of astrologer Ramchandra Vaman Chavan, 43, from Phaltan, and he was arrested on Monday.

According to the police, the accused entered the house when Gophane’s wife and their two children were present. The accused beat her up, tied her legs and covered her mouth with cloth before escaping with the booty totally worth ₹1.07 crore.

Police officials said that CCTV camera footages, technical analysis and tip-offs helped them arrest the accused and recover cash and gold ornaments.

Ankit Goyal, superintendent of police, Pune Rural Police, said, “All the accused were earlier working in a MIDC company and Jagdhane knew that Gophane was dealing in land purchase and carried cash with him during travel. Hence, they hatched the dacoity plan.”

The official said Jagdhane paid astrologer Chavan ₹8 lakh to get the auspicious time “muhurat” to execute the crime. The accused, during the four months after dacoity, visited Shirdi, Tirupati and donated some amount of stolen booty, and also purchased 60 grams of gold ornaments.

When asked about the slapping of the anti-superstition act against the accused, Goyal said, “Once probe finds if these things are involved, we will invoke all necessary sections in the case.”