Pune police book school peon for showing porn clip to 10-yr-old

The police have booked a peon for allegedly showing a porn video to a ten-year-old on the school premises. The FIR was filed on April 19 after the minor narrated the ordeal to the parents. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the peon forced the child to see the video on his mobile. The complaint filed by the student’s mother states that the accused asked the boy whether he liked movies and asked him to accompany him to the toilet which the minor refused. When the accused tried to force him, he ran from the spot.