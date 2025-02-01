Pune police bust drug racket, seize drugs worth 25 lakh 

Pune city police busted MD (Mephedrone) drug racket, seizing drugs worth ₹25.51 lakh in a series of coordinated operations across the city on January 30 and 31. The police carried out three separate actions in the Vimantal, Bibwewadi and Wagholi areas. According to the police, the seized drugs were meant for distribution to several locations across Pune and neighbouring areas. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The first operation took place on Lohegaon-Wagholi road in Santnagar area on Friday. Working on information received by police amaldar Chetan Gaikwad, police apprehended Kumel Tamboli (28) from Dhanori and during his search, 83 grams of MD drugs worth ₹19.17 lakh were recovered from his possession.

Tamboli was booked under sections 8(c) and 21(c) of NDPS Act and a case was registered at Vimantal police station.

The second raid occurred in Bibwewadi on Friday and a team of police nabbed accused Saifan alias Shafiq Ismail Shaikh (52) from Anandnagar in possession of 350 grams of Ganja worth ₹7,000. Police filed a case against Shaikh at Marketyard police station under sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(a) of the NDPS act.

The third operation unfolded in the Vimantal area, where the police recovered 30.35 grams of MD worth ₹6.27 lakh. The accused has been identified as Kiran Bhausaheb Tujare (24) resident of Wagholi, who was booked under sections 8 and 22 (b) of the NDPS Act.

According to the police, the seized drugs were meant for distribution to several locations across Pune and neighbouring areas.

Senior police officials have hailed the raids as a significant success in their ongoing fight against drug trafficking. They have vowed to intensify their efforts to curb the increasing drug menace in the city, particularly among youth.