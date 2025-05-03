Pune police detain minor with country-made firearm

Upon frisking, officers discovered the illegal firearm and ammunition in his possession. The motive behind carrying the weapon is currently under investigation
The Bharti Vidyapeeth police detained a 17-year-old minor in possession of a country-made pistol and a live round, collectively valued at approximately ₹50,500.
The incident was reported on Wednesday on Katraj-Mangadewadi Road.
According to police officials, the minor was apprehended during a routine patrol in the area. Upon frisking, officers discovered the illegal firearm and ammunition in his possession. The motive behind carrying the weapon is currently under investigation. Police seized a country made pistol worth ₹50,000 and a live round total worth ₹50,500 from his possession.
A case has been filed at Bharti Vidyapeeth police under 3,25 of the Arms Act and sections 37(1) (3), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Adhiniyam.