Pune police detain minor with country-made firearm

The Bharti Vidyapeeth police detained a 17-year-old minor in possession of a country-made pistol and a live round, collectively valued at approximately ₹50,500. A case has been filed at Bharti Vidyapeeth police under 3,25 of the Arms Act and sections 37(1) (3), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Adhiniyam. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported on Wednesday on Katraj-Mangadewadi Road.

According to police officials, the minor was apprehended during a routine patrol in the area. Upon frisking, officers discovered the illegal firearm and ammunition in his possession. The motive behind carrying the weapon is currently under investigation. Police seized a country made pistol worth ₹50,000 and a live round total worth ₹50,500 from his possession.

