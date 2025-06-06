Pune police invoke MCOCA against Akash Thorat gang

The city police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the notorious Akash Thorat gang, which had been spreading terror in Ambegaon and was recently involved in the murder of youth due to previous enmity. The action was taken under the direction of additional commissioner of police (Addl CP) Rajesh Bansode. In light of his increased criminal activities, senior inspector Sharad Zine submitted a proposal through deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Smartana Patil to Bansode to initiate action under the MCOCA. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused booked under MCOCA include gang leader Akash Bharat Thorat, 32, of Atal Chawl, Ambegaon Khurd; Ajit Ankush Dhanawade, 24; Aditya Jalindar Shinde, 18; Rohit Balasaheb Kachare, 21; and Vishal alias Godya Deepak Ganechari, 21.

Yash Khandu Kamble, 23, of Katraj had lodged a complaint at the Ambegaon Police Station regarding a fatal gang attack.

According to the police, brothers Aditya Kakade and Sahil Kakade had assaulted Shinde over a dispute during the latter’s visited to the pan shop run by the brothers. Later, associates of Thorat stopped Kamble and Sarthak alias Om Nitin Pandit, friends of the Kakades, on bike and attacked the duo with weapons. Sarthak succumbed to his injuries and the police filed a case.

According to the police, since 2015, over 10 serious criminal cases have been registered against Thorat and his associates at various police stations.

