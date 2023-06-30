Home / Cities / Pune News / CP comes up with scheme to train 2,000 juveniles in employable skills

CP comes up with scheme to train 2,000 juveniles in employable skills

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 30, 2023 11:53 PM IST

Retesh Kumaar said that it is an ambitious scheme aimed at mainstreaming juveniles in conflict with the law and counselling them about the dangers of engaging in criminal activities

PUNE: To prevent juveniles in conflict with the law from falling into a life of crime, Pune police commissioner Retesh Kumaar has come up with an innovative scheme to train 2,000 such juveniles in various employable skillsets in association with private non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and government departments starting July 1. Juveniles in conflict with the law who are on the city police records will be trained and counselled as part of this scheme.

The programme comes at a time when numerous incidents of juveniles vandalising vehicles have come to the fore. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The programme comes at a time when numerous incidents of juveniles vandalising vehicles have come to the fore. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

CP Kumaar said that it is an ambitious scheme aimed at mainstreaming juveniles in conflict with the law and counselling them about the dangers of engaging in criminal activities. “Clinical psychologists, subject experts and skilling experts will be roped in to provide tips to the youth that will help them gain new skills and increase their potential to earn a livelihood and support their families,” he said.

Kumaar said that at a later stage, different government departments including the municipal corporation will be taken on board for this skilling project. “We want them (juveniles) to think positively and stay away from crime. The trade training and skilling will increase their earning potential and help them make a positive contribution to society,” he said.

The programme comes at a time when numerous incidents of juveniles vandalising vehicles have come to the fore. The police commissioner has already suspended 10 policemen including two senior police inspectors for not being proactive in these situations and not taking timely action.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out