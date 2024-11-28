Pune Police raise concerns over effectiveness of Adaptive Traffic Management System

While Smart City projects including the Adaptive Traffic Management System (ATMS) are being handled by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) ever since the union government scrapped the Pune Smart City Development Company Limited (PSCDCL), the police have raised concerns over the effectiveness of the ATMS in solving traffic problems. The police have also asked the PMC for information to determine the minimum offset time needed to synchronise signals at two nearby intersections. (Representative Photo)

Last week, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar wrote a letter to the PMC commissioner raising concerns over the effectiveness of the ATMS, pointing out that the fixed signal timings do not suit the changing traffic conditions throughout the day and are causing more traffic jams and inconvenience for the citizens. Kumar asked the PMC commissioner to look into the issue and conduct a proper traffic study to improve signal timings. He also said that as per the contract, no payments should be made to the company implementing the ATMS without getting approval from the police.

The police have also asked the PMC for information to determine the minimum offset time needed to synchronise signals at two nearby intersections. They have asked for a report on the number of vehicles before and after changing the signal cycle times, along with a comparison of vehicle speed and travel time before and after the changes. Lastly, the police have requested a graph and comparative tables to summarise all the findings.

Manisha Sheketkar, superintendent engineer, PMC electrical department, said, “The police have suggested that we conduct a study for the utility of the project. Actually, the PSCDCL should conduct the study. However, after dismantling of the PSCDCL by the central government, we have to do it. The company has spent ₹102 crore on execution of the system. We haven’t paid any amount yet. Ideally, the PSCDCL should pay the capital expenditure while the PMC should pay operation and maintenance.”

In 2018, the PMC had approved ₹102 crore for installing an automatic signal system at 125 intersections and ₹68.38 crore for maintenance over the next five years. As mentioned on the PSCDCL website, the project commenced in October 2019 and was completed in February 2024. The ATMS was installed at 125 intersections and is fully operational. The company’s O&M period started in April this year. As per the agreement, the company will operate and maintain the project for five years.

When contacted, Chetan Sharma, the PSCDCL official responsible for executing the ATMS, did not answer the calls.

The Smart City mission, a key project of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, initially included Pune among a few select cities. However, the central government decided to end this mission by June 2023. Thereafter, the PSCDCL started writing letters to the PMC to take charge of various projects. Around 15 days ago, the PSCDCL wrote a letter to the PMC, asking the latter to take charge of the ATMS and pay annual operation and maintenance charges to the operating company.