Four booked for holding Aurangzeb posters, Fadnavis says no forgiveness

Pune: The police on Monday registered a case against four persons for allegedly exhibiting the posters of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb during a procession in Ahmednagar on Sunday. Ahmednagar police on Monday registered a case against four persons for allegedly holding posters of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb during a procession on Sunday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

While reacting to the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking in Nagpur, said that no forgiveness would be granted to anyone invoking the name of Aurangzeb. He asserted that in this country and state, the revered deities are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and any reference to Aurangzeb would not be tolerated.

According to an officer from the Bhingar Camp police station, the incident took place during a procession in the Fakirwada area at 9 pm on Sunday.

While the youth were dancing to music, four individuals started dancing while holding Aurangzeb’s pictures. The police personnel present at the scene noticed this, and an offence was registered against the four individuals. The charges have been filed under IPC sections 505, 298, and 34, and a further investigation is underway.

NCP State Chief Jayant Patil urged the state government to take appropriate measures, highlighting that maintaining law and order is the government’s responsibility. Meanwhile, Ambadas Danve, the Shiv Sena (UBT faction) leader of the opposition, criticised the government for making grand statements after such incidents, promising action but failing to follow through.