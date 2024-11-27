Pune Police seize ganja worth 2.43 lakh, one held

The anti-narcotics cell of the Pune city police has arrested a 24-year-old man and seized ganja packets worth approximately ₹2.43 lakh from his possession. The arrest took place in the Katraj area on Tuesday night, following a tip-off about drug trafficking activities in the region. The accused has been charged under the sections of 8(c), 20(b), ii (b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for the possession and trafficking of narcotics. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Dev Naresh Taneja. Authorities believe that the suspect was part of a larger drug distribution network operating in and around the city.

On Tuesday night, police amaldar Sandeep Shelke got information that a suspicious man was found at Ekta Mitra Mandal Chowk Katraj. Acting on the tip, a team of police rushed to the spot and intercepted the man. During the search operations, police seized the ganja.

