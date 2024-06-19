 Pune police submit investigation report to JJB  - Hindustan Times
Pune police submit investigation report to JJB 

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 19, 2024 05:50 AM IST

Assistant Police Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sunil Tambe said the police submitted a report to the JJB on Saturday

Pune city police have submitted an ‘investigation report’ to the ‘Juvenile Justice Board’ (JJB) covering details of the accident, officials said on Tuesday. Assistant Police Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sunil Tambe said the police submitted a report to the JJB on Saturday.  

Initially, JJB was criticised over the release of the minor on bail with certain terms and conditions like writing an essay and performing traffic duty with traffic police. (HT PHOTO)
Initially, JJB was criticised over the release of the minor on bail with certain terms and conditions like writing an essay and performing traffic duty with traffic police. (HT PHOTO)

Tambe said, “A detailed investigation report of the Porsche car accident has been submitted to the board. Reports comprised of statements of the driver, two minors who were present in the car at the time of the accident, individuals present at the accident spot, individuals present at the bar, employees of the various establishments, CCTV footage and other things have been added to the report.’’ 

Initially, JJB was criticised over the release of the minor on bail with certain terms and conditions like writing an essay and performing traffic duty with traffic police. Later Pune city police filed a review application in front of the board. Considering public outcry, the board had sent the juvenile to the correction home for 14 days. Later it was again increased by 14 days. 

