Pune Police summon criminals to curb online glorification of offence

The Pune police crime branch on Saturday summoned criminals, including Gajanan Marane, Tipu Pathan and others, at the police commissionerate regarding their social media accounts. The cops directed criminals to verify their social media accounts and asked them to delete such posts. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

There have been reports of gangsters and criminals posting photos and videos online glorifying crimes. Many post reels carrying guns or koyta.

“Glorification of criminal activities on social media attracts teenagers. We instructed criminals involved in such activities to stop it. Our teams will keep tabs on online activities of criminals. If someone uploads any post glorifying crime, we will take strong action,” said Nikhil Pingale, deputy commissioner of police, crime.