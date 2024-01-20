Pune police to impart policing skills to undergraduate students

Students in Pune will soon be able to avail the benefits of the ‘Student Police Experiential Learning Programme’ (SPELP) which is all set to be rolled out across the state by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. As per the information provided, the program will be open to all undergraduates across the state, and no extra fee will be charged for it. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Under SPELP, students will receive 30-day training in policing skills, including an introduction to the fundamentals of criminal laws and processes, criminal investigation, traffic management, law and order, and general policing, as well as substance abuse programmes.

According to the guidelines of the ministry, the tasks in the experience learning opportunity (ELO) will be physical, virtual, or mental activities offered by the YUVA partners under different fields and specializations that can be attended by the participants.

Tasks offered in the ELO may be in-person submission and summarisation of the practical learning and experiences of the participant during the experiential learning program duration. The tasks can be mandatory or optional, carrying weightage points towards credits being awarded as a result of successful completion of the program.

The ministry has made specific guidelines regarding the code of conduct of Police Program Officers (PPO) it has stated “Many youths will be new to the environment of a police station, and it is the responsibility of the PPO to ensure that Police Station Staff is sensitized to the young mind, attending to get familiar with the policing system. If the stay time in the police station or a government program is more than 3 hours, then the policemen ensure refreshments for the youths.”

The Pune Police administration stated that all 32 police stations have been registered on the central government portal and co-ordinating officers have been appointed to each one of them. The respective police stations will create awareness in the colleges under their jurisdiction and ask them to register their students on yuva.gov.in

Reacting to the development, additional CP (Admin) Arvind Chavriya said, “The work on SPELP will begin next week. We have already registered all the police stations and coordinators have been appointed which also includes the nodal officers.”