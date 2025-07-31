Pune Porsche crash: Court rejects temporary bail plea of juvenile’s father

A Pune sessions court rejected the temporary bail plea of the father of the juvenile accused in the Porsche crash case, citing his 79-year-old mother’s deteriorating health. The accused’s 17-year-old son, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, rammed a Porsche into a motorbike, killing two software engineers. (FILE)

In an order issued dated July 25 (uploaded on July 28), Additional Sessions Judge KP Kshirsagar observed that there were no justifiable grounds to grant temporary bail at this stage, citing the gravity of the offence, the seriousness of the allegations, and the reasonable apprehension that the accused may tamper with witnesses.

The judge also stressed the need to consider the rights of the victims and the larger public interest.

The accused’s 17-year-old son, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, rammed a Porsche into a motorbike, killing two software engineers. Following the incident, the juvenile’s parents, along with senior doctors and staff from Sassoon General Hospital, were arrested for allegedly attempting to manipulate the teenager’s blood test reports to indicate sobriety.

The accused is facing serious charges under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code, relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the Motor Vehicles Act. While his wife is out on interim bail, he remains in judicial custody along with Sassoon Hospital doctors Ajay Taware and Shrihari Halnor, hospital staff, and alleged middlemen involved in the cover-up.

The defence argued that the bail plea was based solely on humanitarian grounds. It stated that the man’s mother suffers from a severe spinal condition requiring planned lumbar surgery, and as her only son, his presence was essential for making medical decisions and assisting in post-operative care. The defence also pointed out that his father is elderly, his sister lives in Delhi, and his wife is mentally distressed.

However, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) opposed the application, contending that the ailment cited was age-related and not life-threatening. The surgery was elective and pre-scheduled, and other family members were available to assist.

The court noted that he had already tried to interfere with the investigation and that his release would likely prejudice public interest and the justice process.

The court stated, “Considering the nature of surgery, the availability of other family members, and the fact that the applicant’s mother is not in a critical condition, there is no just ground for the grant of temporary bail.”