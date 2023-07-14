India Post branch manager gets fake e-KYC call, safety guidelines issued

Pune - Nowadays incidents of cyber fraud are on the rise. Customers from India Post Payment Bank also may get a fraudulent call, which asks them to share personal details or to download an app. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

India Post Department, Pune, and Indian Post Payment Bank have issued safety guidelines to its post-payment bank customers to take the appropriate safeguards against fraudulent e Know Your Customer (e-KYC) calls made by cyber fraudsters. The office issued these instructions after their Branch Post Manager (BPM) received a bogus contact from the fraudsters threatening to deactivate his account if the e-KYC on call was not completed.

B P Erande, superintendent, of the Rural Post Division said, “Two days ago, I received a phone call from an unknown number. The caller professed to be from the post office and asked me to complete e-KYC. He threatened to block my account if I did not comply.”

Erande further added that the fraudster asked for his other bank details and OTP as well.

“The caller was forcing me to do e-KYC by sharing OTP online. He also said that if I fail to do e-KYC my account balance will also vanish. Then I told him that I am Branch Manager and I know how to do e-KYC. Then he became frustrated and disconnected the call. I have reported this incident to our department. Similar complaints were also received from several customers. The department communicated about this with the police officials as well,” Erande informed.

Nowadays incidents of cyber fraud are on the rise. Customers from India Post Payment Bank also may get a fraudulent call, which asks them to share personal details or to download an app.

“To make our customers aware of such fraud cases, we have not only issued instructions for customers that they should not respond to such fake calls but also try to reach our customers and inform them not to respond to such calls,” said Erande.

