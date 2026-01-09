Pune public policy festival to begin today

The third edition of the Pune Public Policy Festival (PPPF) begins this Friday at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, technologists, and academics to explore the transformative impact of technology on governance and society. The second day will focus on India’s artificial intelligence start-up ecosystem, global technology competition and its implications for India, and the integration of AI across government and industry. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Spanning January 9 and 10, the festival, themed “Decoding Technology and Society,” will delve into pressing topics such as artificial intelligence governance, financial innovation, cultural intellectual property, mental health in the AI era, and the resilience of India’s institutional frameworks.

The opening day features discussions on science and technology policy, the role of technology in strengthening mental health systems, and the changing landscape of higher education. A fireside chat with Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finserv, will examine how technology is reshaping financial services and institutional capabilities, followed by a conversation with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on technology and national security.

The second day will focus on India’s artificial intelligence start-up ecosystem, global technology competition and its implications for India, and the integration of AI across government and industry. The festival will conclude with a fireside interaction with Baba Kalyani, chairman and managing director of Bharat Forge Ltd, on manufacturing, innovation and technology-led growth.

Among the speakers participating in the festival are Abhay Karandikar, secretary, Department of Science and Technology; Lok Sabha MP Shashank Mani Tripathi; former foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale; Ashish Dhawan, CEO of the Convergence Foundation; Kaustubh Dhavse, chief advisor to the Maharashtra chief minister; and senior executives from Microsoft, Meta India, Reliance Games and several technology start-ups.