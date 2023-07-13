Home / Cities / Pune News / Meeting on reopening of prepaid auto booth at Pune railway station held

Meeting on reopening of prepaid auto booth at Pune railway station held

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 13, 2023 11:28 PM IST

As the other auto drivers are looting passengers by charging a higher fare, there is an increasing demand for a prepaid auto booth at the station

The Pune railway division has started the process to restart the prepaid auto service and the first meeting was held on Wednesday. The service has been shut for two years. As the other auto drivers are looting passengers by charging a higher fare, there is an increasing demand for a prepaid auto booth at the station.

Autorickshaw service at Pune railway station has been shut for two years. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Autorickshaw service at Pune railway station has been shut for two years. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The meeting which was held at the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) at Yerawada office was attended by senior divisional commercial manager Pune railway division Milind Hirave, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Vijay Magar, assistant regional traffic officer Sujit Dongarjal along with representatives of autorickshaw union.

During the meeting demands of the auto rickshaw union were heard and discussed. “Auto drivers will get rights within a reasonable time period. The overall system of prepaid autorickshaw booths will help to boost the image of Pune city in the minds of passengers travelling to and fro from Pune station,” said Hirave.

The next meeting in this regard will be held soon in which representatives of autorickshaw unions, DCP (traffic), railways and RTO will deliberate on the various issues regarding reopening and smooth, efficient operation of prepaid autorickshaw booth, said officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out