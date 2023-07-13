Meeting on reopening of prepaid auto booth at Pune railway station held

The Pune railway division has started the process to restart the prepaid auto service and the first meeting was held on Wednesday. The service has been shut for two years. As the other auto drivers are looting passengers by charging a higher fare, there is an increasing demand for a prepaid auto booth at the station. Autorickshaw service at Pune railway station has been shut for two years. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The meeting which was held at the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) at Yerawada office was attended by senior divisional commercial manager Pune railway division Milind Hirave, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Vijay Magar, assistant regional traffic officer Sujit Dongarjal along with representatives of autorickshaw union.

During the meeting demands of the auto rickshaw union were heard and discussed. “Auto drivers will get rights within a reasonable time period. The overall system of prepaid autorickshaw booths will help to boost the image of Pune city in the minds of passengers travelling to and fro from Pune station,” said Hirave.

The next meeting in this regard will be held soon in which representatives of autorickshaw unions, DCP (traffic), railways and RTO will deliberate on the various issues regarding reopening and smooth, efficient operation of prepaid autorickshaw booth, said officials.