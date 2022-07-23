Pune railway police arrest three for raping minor girl in Jhelum Express
The Pune railway police on Saturday said that they have arrested three persons, including railway pantry staffers, in connection with the alleged rape of a minor orphan girl in Jhelum Express on July 19.
Police inspector Pramod Kopikar said that the three culprits have been identified as per the description given by the victim. The accused include a pantry supervisor and a pantry staffer.
“The victim could only remember that one of the accused had a tattoo on his hand and special teams were formed to find the culprits. As pantry staffers usually reside along the railway lines, we initiated search operations at Ghorpadi and arrested them,” Kopikar said.
According to the police, the 14-year-old orphan girl mistakenly boarded an air-conditioned (AC) coach of Jhelum Express at Bhopal on July 19. Later, the accused pantry staffer questioned her and threatened that the police will catch her for ticketless travel. The accused took the girl to the pantry car on the pretext of offering her food and raped her. The victim deboarded at Bhusawal junction. An NGO worker saw the crying victim at the railway station and handed her over to the railway police.
As per the information shared by the girl, police suspected that the accused are railway staffers and would be wearing clothes bearing the name “A 2 Z House Keeping”.
Pune railway police formed a search team after knowing about the incident. Sadanand Wayse Patil, superintendent of police, Pune railway police, said, “As per the information received, we picked 13 suspects. After interrogation, we arrested the accused from Ghorpadi.’’
A case has been registered under Sections 376 of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the night of July 19. The accused were handed over to the Bhopal railway police for further investigation.
High-rise building consumers may take individual power connections: UPPCL chief
Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd chairman M Devraj on Saturday said power consumers in high-rise buildings were free to switch from single-point power connection to multi-point by individually applying for a power connection for their flats. “The payment for the generator power will be made to the concerning residential welfare society,” Devraj said.
Two women arrested over viral video of thrashing man outside pub in Lucknow
Two women were arrested on Saturday after a video of the duo creating ruckus and thrashing a man outside a pub in Summit Building in the state capital on Friday went viral on social media, police said. Deputy commissioner of police east Prachi Singh said police took suo moto cognizance of the video and lodged an FIR against the duo for causing nuisance and further investigation was on.
NAAC team suggests LU to invest more on research work
The peer team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council completed its three-day intensive evaluation of the Lucknow University on Saturday and recommended the varsity to focus more on research work. The third day began with the NAAC team's visit to the university's Cooperative Society and Cooperative Lending Library. The team proceeded to the administrative building where they prepared their report. In the report, the team is said to have made their recommendations to the university.
Adjust the candidate denied admission for ‘late’ payment of fees: HC to IIML
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIML) to create a supernumerary seat for a candidate who was denied admission to the prestigious institute due to late payment of fees, which according to the court, was not the fault of the candidate. The court said this cannot be the reason for rejecting the admission of a Scheduled Caste student, Vineet Pateer, in the post graduate programme of agri business management course that the deposit was made late.
Rainfall activity to pick up in Pune city till July 25
Rainfall intensity to increase in Pune city limits and surrounding ghat areas till July 25 and likely to subside after this period, according to the India Meteorological Department. On Saturday, Pashan, Lohegaon, Chinchwad, Lavale and Lohegaon reported no rains. Weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, head, Anupam Kashyapi, said weather systems are active over the Arabian sea. The weather department official said that rainfall activity over central Maharashtra and Marathwada will subdue after July 28.
