Pune railway’s ‘Restaurant on wheels’ to open at Baramati, Chinchwad, Akurdi, Miraj

PUNE The Pune railway division is all set to launch a “Restaurant on Wheels”, where old railway coaches will be turned into restaurants for people visiting the railway stations to eat at.

“Pune railway division has planned to start the facilities at four places – Baramati, Chinchwad, Akurdi and Miraj. The tender has been floated, once it is finalised it will be taken forward,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

Generally, the practice is to scrap old train coaches, however, this initiative will give the Railway a chance to make money off old coaches.

Every coach refurbished into the “Restaurant on Wheels” is expected to bring in Rs2.5 to Rs3 lakh per month.

In Mumbai, the first restaurant on wheels at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) was opened on Monday. It has 10 tables and its interiors have been painted with a suburban railway theme and images of local trains and the city’s suburban railway network.

The restaurant has been from a retrofitted discarded rail coach and can accommodate 40 people.

The Eastern Railway division was the first to start a restaurant on wheels in February 2020 at Asansol railway junction in West Bengal.

“The coach will be completely renovated with tables and chairs replacing berths. Once service starts at the four stations we will involve other stations as well ,” said another official from Pune railway division, requesting anonymity.