Two women caught stealing at Pune railway station

Two women allegedly involved in multiple robberies in running trains and on platforms of the Pune railway station have been arrested by the Pune Railway Protection Force (RPF).

According to information shared by the RPF, a team of RPF policemen under the guidance of senior divisional security commissioner, Pune, Uday Singh Pawar and senior inspector, RPF Pune, B S Raghuvanshi, caught the two habitual offenders red-handed while stealing valuables from women passengers in the crowd. The incident took place while boarding the S-5 coach of train number 22159 ‘Chennai Express’ from platform number 4 of Pune station. The duo was taken into custody and interrogated, and four mobile phones worth ₹58,000 and ₹14,000 in cash were retrieved from them.

RPF senior inspector Raghuvanshi said, “The stolen mobile phones and cash were handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP). The women have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 379. The women are in GRP custody for further proceedings in the case.”

“There is round-the-clock monitoring and patrolling by RPF policemen at all platforms and when we see anything suspicious, we immediately take the person/s into custody for interrogation. Our appeal to passengers is to stay alert and keep their belongings safe while travelling in trains,” he said.