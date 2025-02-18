Pune railway station to announce platform details hour in advance 

Pune railway administration has introduced a new system to announce platform numbers for arriving trains an hour in advance. This initiative aims to reduce last-minute rush and assist passengers, especially senior citizens, differently abled individuals, and pregnant women. Railway officers and the railway protection (RPF) force will monitor the station to ensure smooth operations. (HT PHOTO)

Following a detailed review, additional divisional railway manager Padmasingh Jadhav directed the implementation of the system to streamline passenger movement. Officials have also been advised to minimise last-minute platform changes. Railway officers and the railway protection (RPF) force will monitor the station to ensure smooth operations.

“We need to manage the crowd at the Pune railway station for which this decision has been taken to announce platform numbers one hour before the train. Our appeal to passengers is not to come much early to the station and come one hour before the train,” said Jadhav.