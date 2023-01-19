Pune railways to build protective wall at stone-pelting hotspots

In the last few years, stone-pelting incidents have increased in the Pune railway division with a total 30 such instances reported in 2022 alone. So much so that plans are now afoot to build a ‘retaining protective wall’ on both sides of the railway track at several hotspots identified by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) where such incidents take place regularly. In the first phase, a 10 kilometre-long and two-metre-high wall will be built.

As per the information shared by the railways, the Pune section of the Central Railway (CR) has three routes, namely Pune to Lonavala, Pune to Miraj and Pune to Daund with over 200 trains including local-, DEMU- and express trains running along these three routes every day.

Stone-pelting incidents have been found to routinely take place on these trains in which several passengers have been injured till date. While the RPF takes action against those involved in stone-pelting and most of these accidents can be avoided by keeping the doors and windows of trains closed. As 15 incidents of stone-pelting occurred in the first three months of 2022 alone, the railways took measures such as creating public awareness which in turn bore fruit. Considering the passengers’ safety however, the railways has now decided to construct a two metre-high wall on both sides of the railway track at hotspots where these incidents take place frequently. While construction of this wall has also begun.

“Considering increasing incidents of stone-pelting on running trains, it has been decided to build a wall on both sides of the railway track. In the first phase, approval has been given to build a 10-kilometre-long wall. Funds have also been received for the same and work has been undertaken in some places,” Milind Hirve, senior commercial manager, Pune railway division, said.

Those involved in stone pelting are typically dealt with under sections 145 and 154 of the Railway Act which has provisions for punishment along with penal action. The arrested accused is produced in the railway court. In the last one year, 13 persons have been arrested by the railway police in a total 30 cases of stone-pelting. Most of the accused in these cases are found to be minors and the incidents mainly take place in slum areas. The hotspots where stone-pelting takes place frequently on the Lonavala route are Talegaon, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kasarwadi, Akurdi and Shivajinagar whereas those on the Daund route are Ghorpadi, Loni, Manjari, Uruli, Yawat and Karad.

