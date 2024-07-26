Pune rain: 400 people evacuated as water from swollen Mutha enters hsg socs in low-lying areas

The district administration on Thursday evacuated at least 400 people from low-lying areas, mainly alongside the Mutha River on Sinhgad Road, after release of water from Khadakwasla Dam, said officials. Ekta Nagar on Sinhgad Road was badly affected due to waterlogging and boats, life safety jackets and ring buoys were used for rescue work. By 11 am, a 35-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team also reached Ekta Nagar and helped in rescuing stranded residents in housing societies. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

The situation escalated as some locations in the ghat areas received over 400 mm rainfall, prompting authorities to release 35,574 cusecs from Khadakwasla Dam at 6 am before lowering it to 15,000 cusecs by noon and increasing it to 40,000 cusecs by 6 pm as catchment areas of four dams which supply water to Pune reported incessant rains.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Lavasa recorded 450 mm rainfall while Tamhini 556 mm during the 24 hours ending 8.30 pm on Thursday.

In Pune, many residents woke up in the morning on Thursday to find housing societies in four to five feet under water mainly due to water release of 35,000 cusecs from Khadakwasla Dam from 6 am onwards.

According to the fire department officials, heavy rains flooded various localities such as Swami Vivekananda Society in Warje, Futera Society, Shivne, Sadguru Society, Sinhgad Road, Ekta Nagar, Sarita Society, Pulachi Wadi, Patil Estate and Chandtara Chowk. Sinhgad Road areas were the worst hit with many housing societies located in low-lying areas in proximity to Mutha riverbed flooded.

At least 20 officials and 200 firemen were part of rescue work that started early morning.

Later, rescue and relief column of the Indian Army was also dispatched to Ekta Nagar. The team comprised infantry troops, engineer task force and medical personnel, fully equipped with rescue boats and essential healthcare services to assist the affected people.

“Additional Army columns have also been kept on standby, prepared to be deployed at short notice as the situation develops. Southern Command of the Indian Army is closely monitoring the situation in close coordination with the civil administration and other government agencies,” stated the Indian Army in a statement.

According to the statement, the column has an approximate strength of 95 personnel fully equipped with troops from infantry unit, engineer regiment, medical teams from military hospitals and other specialised elements. “The Indian Air Force is also on standby for any likely contingencies,” read the statement.

Suhas Diwase, Pune district collector, “We have got two columns of the Indian Army. One will be deployed at low-lying areas and another on standby. Due to heavy downpour in catchment areas of all dams, water level increased gradually. Consequently, release from the dam also increased and a flood-like situation happened in many low-lying parts of the city.”

Pune district administration has identified five areas, including Ekta Nagar on Sinhgad Road, Sangam Parisar in Shivajinagar, Shantinagar slum area near Hari Bridge, Dattawadi area near Dandekar Bridge and Vishrantwadi, to monitor for next 48 hours.

The authorities have banned public entry at various tourist spots in the district for the next 48 hours.

Maval-Mulshi sub-divisional officer (SDPO) Surendra Navale has ordered tourist ban in Maval-Mulshi area from 8 am on July 25 till 8 am on July 29.