Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pune ranks 8th in national cleanliness survey

ByAbhay Khairnar
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 09:30 am IST

Pune scored 11,653 points and came second in Maharashtra, behind Pimpri-Chinchwad, which led the state rankings

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has secured the 8th rank in the ‘Swachh Shahar’ category for cities with a population of more than 10 lakh for the 2024 edition of the Swachh Survekshan, improving its national standing by one position from last year.

Prithviraj BP, additional municipal commissioner, said that while the PMC was satisfied with the improved performance, the civic body is now setting its sights on reaching the top three nationally. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Prithviraj BP, additional municipal commissioner, said that while the PMC was satisfied with the improved performance, the civic body is now setting its sights on reaching the top three nationally. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In 2023-24, Pune was ranked 9th, competing alongside cities like Indore, Navi Mumbai, Surat, and Visakhapatnam, which have consistently topped the charts in the past nine years.

This year, however, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs placed the top four consistently performing cities into a separate “Super Swachh League” category, allowing other cities like Pune to move up in the rankings.

In this year’s assessment, Pune scored 11,653 points and came second in Maharashtra, behind Pimpri-Chinchwad, which led the state rankings.

Prithviraj BP, additional municipal commissioner, said that while the PMC was satisfied with the improved performance, the civic body is now setting its sights on reaching the top three nationally.

“We have strengthened door-to-door garbage collection and segregation, but the challenges remain—particularly in the merged villages where systems for collection, transport, and processing of waste are inadequate,” he said.

Highlighting efforts to improve sewage treatment, Prithviraj said, “With assistance from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), we are expanding our sewage treatment capabilities. This will help significantly in improving sanitation scores.”

This year’s top national ranks went to Ahmedabad (1st), Bhopal (2nd), and Lucknow (3rd), while cities like Indore, Navi Mumbai, Surat, and Visakhapatnam were assessed under the newly created elite league category.

News / Cities / Pune / Pune ranks 8th in national cleanliness survey
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On