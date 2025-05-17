Pune records 27.4 mm rainfall

The city will continue to experience light to moderate rainfall till May 20 and the department has issued a yellow alert for Pune city and ghat areas during this period, says official
As per data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded 27.4 mm rainfall on Friday, which is the highest rainfall till now in May this year.
SD Sanap, senior meteorologist from IMD Pune, said, “The city will continue to experience light to moderate rainfall till May 20 and the department has issued a yellow alert for Pune city and ghat areas during this period.”
“All other districts in Maharashtra will also experience rainfall and a yellow alert has been issued to most of the district till May 20,” he added.
The IMD attributes this surge in rainfall to the incursion of moisture from the Arabian Sea and the existing wind tourgh over the state.
The cumulative rainfall till May 16 was recorded as 59.8 mm. This is the second-highest rainfall since 2022. The highest 95.2 mm May rainfall was recorded last year.