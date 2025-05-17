Pune records 27.4 mm rainfall

As per data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded 27.4 mm rainfall on Friday, which is the highest rainfall till now in May this year. The cumulative rainfall till May 16 was recorded as 59.8 mm. This is the second-highest rainfall since 2022. The highest 95.2 mm May rainfall was recorded last year. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

SD Sanap, senior meteorologist from IMD Pune, said, “The city will continue to experience light to moderate rainfall till May 20 and the department has issued a yellow alert for Pune city and ghat areas during this period.”

“All other districts in Maharashtra will also experience rainfall and a yellow alert has been issued to most of the district till May 20,” he added.

The IMD attributes this surge in rainfall to the incursion of moisture from the Arabian Sea and the existing wind tourgh over the state.

The cumulative rainfall till May 16 was recorded as 59.8 mm. This is the second-highest rainfall since 2022. The highest 95.2 mm May rainfall was recorded last year.

Pre-monsoon showers

(Figures for May 16)

Narayangaon 20.5mm

Shivajinagar 19.4mm

Pashan 16.7mm

Dudulgaon 15mm

Wadgaonsheri 7mm

Koregaon Park 1.5mm

Hadapsar 1.5mm

(Source: IMD)