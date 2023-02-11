Pune records season’s highest temperature

PUNE Pune city has already begun to experience warmer days, with a maximum temperature of around 35 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The temperature recorded was 4 degrees above normal at Shivajinagar on Saturday. The minimum temperature of the city was recorded at 11.5 degrees Celsius in Pune city.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, said, “From February 12, the naturally flowing northerly wind will penetrate our state for the next 12-15 days. From the night of February 11, there is a significant fall in minimum temperature. This will have an impact on the next day’s maximum temperature also. If the minimum temperature falls around 10 degree Celsius or below that would have some impact on the next day’s maximum temperature.”

“We are expecting that in the coming three to four days there will be a bit of respite from the scorching heat. Maybe there will 2-3 degrees fall in maximum temperature. In the minimum temperature, we expect maybe a 2-4 degrees (across Maharashtra) fall,” added Kashyapi.

Vineet Kumar, former research scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and at present a post-doctoral researcher at Typhoon Research Center, Jeju National University, South Korea, said, “Pune’s Shivajinagar on February 11 recorded 35.7 degrees Celsius this is 4 degrees above normal and is the highest temperature of the season so far. Starting 11 days in February Pune Shivajinagar’s average maximum temperature is 1.43 degrees Celsius higher than last year for the same period.”

The entire Indo-Gangetic plain, central India so far this month is experiencing above-normal maximum temperature. The latest India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Global Forecast System (GFS) forecast indicates temperature to further increase between February 15-20 and will be significantly above normal. (see graphic)

Solapur recorded a 36.6 degrees Celsius maximum temperature which is the highest in central Maharashtra.

In the Marathwada region, the maximum temperature has started to increase with Parbhani recording 35.7 degrees Celsius.

In the Vidarbha region, mercury already started to pinch common people as Akola recorded 37.4 degrees Celsius which was the highest in the state. Wardha recorded 36.5 degrees Celsius while Nagpur and Amravati recorded 35.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

In the other parts of the country, the majority of the cities are witnessing above-normal temperatures. (see graphic)