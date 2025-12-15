Pune records six consecutive days of single-digit temperatures in December

PUNE: For the first time in nearly a decade, Pune has witnessed a protracted cold spell in December with the city recording single-digit minimum temperatures for six consecutive days. Such an extended stretch of cold nights was last observed in 2015, making this winter particularly notable in the city’s recent weather history. December 11 was the coldest night of the season when the mercury dropped to 7.9 degrees Celsius. This is the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the city this winter and indicates the strength of the prevailing cold conditions. (Mafendra Kolhe/HT)

Over the past six days, minimum temperatures in Pune have consistently remained between 8 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, reflecting a sustained cold phase rather than isolated dips in temperature.

Although Pune has seen more single-digit temperature days in the past, this year stands out due to the continuity of the cold spell. In 2016 and 2018, the city recorded eight days each, with minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. However, those cold days were not consecutive but unevenly distributed across the winter months. By contrast, the ongoing cold spell marks the longest uninterrupted run of single-digit minimum temperatures since 2015.

Weather records from recent years further highlight the significance of this winter. Pune recorded no single-digit minimum temperatures in 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023; while the numbers were relatively low in 2020 and 2022. Against this backdrop, the persistence of low night-time temperatures in December 2025 signals a clear departure from recent trends.

Meteorologists have indicated that the cold spell is likely to continue in the coming days. Forecasts suggest that Pune may experience single-digit minimum temperatures till at least December 19. If these conditions persist, the city could surpass previous records and register one of the highest counts of single-digit temperature days in a single winter season.

Experts attribute the prevailing conditions to a combination of atmospheric factors that have favoured the southward movement of cold air. According to Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the weather and forecasting division at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, this winter has been conducive for cold northerly winds to influence Maharashtra.

“This year, the number of western disturbances has remained within normal limits, which has allowed northern cold winds ample time to establish themselves over Maharashtra. The strong influence of these winds, along with active La Niña conditions, is resulting in a higher number of cold days in Pune and across the state,” Kashyapi said.

Western disturbances often bring cloud cover and precipitation to northern India and can sometimes interrupt the flow of cold air towards central and western regions. With their frequency remaining normal this season, cold air has been able to penetrate deeper into the peninsula, contributing to lower minimum temperatures across parts of Maharashtra.

Additionally, the ongoing La Niña phase—associated with cooler-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean—has played a reinforcing role. La Niña is known to alter global circulation patterns and can intensify winter cold in several regions, including parts of India.