Pune reports 1,146 new Covid cases, 9 deaths

Pune: Pune district reported 1,146 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday. This took the progressive count to 1.099 million of which 1.066 million have recovered, 18,985 deaths and 14,419 are active cases currently in hospital or home isolation. Pune also saw over 20,000 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 667 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 334,363 and with seven deaths reported, the death toll went up to 6,343. Pune city reported 283 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 506,345 and with reported two more deaths on the day the toll stood at 8,912. PCMC reported 196 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 259,143 and with no more deaths reported the toll stood at 3,424.

Pune also saw 20,258 vaccinations on the day as per Co-WIN dashboard on Wednesday and totally 6,653,778 vaccines have been administered in total, including 4,951,233 first dose and 1,702,545 are second dose. A total of 296 sites conducted vaccination on the day of which 91 are government and 205 private.