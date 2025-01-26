Pune reports 9 fresh suspected cases of GBS; public health officials visit affected areas

Members from the public health department visited the affected areas as Pune district reported 9 fresh suspected cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) on Saturday taking the tally of patients to 82. Out of these 9 fresh cases—6 are from Pune rural, 2 from Pune city and 1 from other districts. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Dr Babita Kamlapurkar, joint director of health services, along with the other members visited the Laigude Hospital, Dhayari and took a review of the situation.

PMC health chief Dr Nina Borade, assistant health chief Dr Vaishali Jadhav, district surveillance officers Dr Abhay Tidke and Dr Ganesh Jagdale were present during the visit.

The team visited Nandegaon, Kirkitwadi, and Dhayreshwar Temple, amongst others. Besides, Dr Kamlapurkar and team visited the well in Nandegaon the prime water source in the affected areas.

Dr Borade stated, “The officials have directed us to commence a sanitary survey and efficiently treat the water sources. Also, the areas surrounding the water sources should be cleaned and maintained. Furthermore, we have been instructed to monitor the water supplied by tankers, conduct frequent water sampling to check for contamination, and identify any leakages that may lead to contamination.”

As per officials, another meeting was held during which officials from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), and central and state health officials were present. During the meeting, it was stated that an SOP would be released for further efficient management of the suspected GBS cases. Also, water samples from housing societies should be tested, said the officials.

Besides, since the suspected outbreak of the cases, six patients have been successfully treated and discharged.

Furthermore, out of these 76 admitted patients—37 patients are admitted to the ICU and 39 patients are admitted to the ward. Also, out of the 37 patients admitted to the ICU—16 patients are on ventilator support and 21 patients are on oxygen support, read a release by the health department.