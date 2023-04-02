Pune records third Covid-19 death of the year

Pune district on Sunday reported 93 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death. This is the third Covid-19 death reported in the district and second in Pune city this year, said officials.

Pune district on Sunday reported 93 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased was a 65-year-old female resident of Kharadi. The cause of death is said to be Covid positive, respiratory failure, with pneumonia. She was a known case of diabetes mellitus (DM) and had taken two doses of Covid-19 vaccine. She was admitted at Sahyadri hospital, Hadapsar and died while undergoing treatment, said Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials.

Three Covid deaths have been reported in the district this year, taking the district Covid-19 death toll to 19,758. Earlier, 70-year-old male Covid-19 patient from Daund (Pune rural) died on January 7 and another 70-year-old female, resident of Bhawani Peth succumbed to the infection on March 11. Both the deceased had taken two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

On Sunday, 93 fresh Covid cases were reported in the district, of which 39 are in PMC, 22 in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 25 in Pune rural and seven in Civil Surgeon and Cantonment Board areas. Pune district now has 762 active Covid-19 cases, out of which 735 are in home isolation and 27 in hospital isolation, said, Dr Ramchandra Hankare, district health officer of Pune district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maharashtra on Sunday reported three Covid-19 deaths and 562 fresh cases. This has taken the cumulative total of state Covid-19 cases to 81,45,342. Covid-19 death tally has now risen to 1,48,444, said officials.

Currently there are 3,488 active Covid cases in the state and fatality rate is 1.82%.