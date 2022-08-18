Pune reports surge in swine flu cases; vax stock distributed to govt hosps
Maharashtra has been witnessing a significant rise in the number of swine flu cases, with the highest number of infections reported in Pune
The city has reported 435 positive cases of swine flu and 20 deaths till August 16.
Health department officials stated that vaccine stock has been supplied to the hospitals to ensure that high risk patients do not face inconvenience.
Dr Ashish Bharti, health chief at health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that so far 3,785 samples sent for testing this year 435 patients tested positive.
“More testing is done with patients who exhibit symptoms. There is also enough stock of swine flu vaccine in the city. Before the pandemic, high risk patients like senior citizens with co-morbidities and pregnant women were advised to take the vaccine,” said Dr Bharti.
From August 1 to August 16, 321 patients have tested positive in PMC limits and 11 deaths were, said health department officials.
Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC immunisation officer said, “ We have received over 2,000 swine flu vaccines.These vaccines are compulsorily given to pregnant women and senior citizens and are available at PMC-run hospitals.”
Dr Sanjog Kadam, deputy director (health), Pune Circle, said, “We have distributed 31,270 vaccines for swine flu in Pune, Solapur and Satara district. In Pune district, 3,500 doses are given to PMC, 3,960 to Zilla Parishad (ZP) Pune, 6,000 to Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and 4,500 doses to district hospital Pune.”
Regularisation of 394 staffers: Ludhiana MC House to take final call in next meeting: Mayor
Members of the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee met mayor Balkar Sandhu on Thursday after the Ludhiana municipal corporation revoked the resolution to regularise 394 contractual employees, including drivers and beldars. The MC general House had in its meeting on July 25 approved resolutions to regularise around 3,600 sweepers and sewermen, besides 394 other staffers.
Rahul Mahiwal appointed new PMRDA commissioner
IAS officer of 2005 batch Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal has been appointed as the new commissioner of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority by the state government. Mahiwal's replaces Suhas Diwase who awaits his next posting. Mahiwal's earlier stint was as commissioner, women and child welfare. In 2011, he was appointed district collector of Amravati. He was also on central deputation in Bihar.
Power minister inaugurates 66 KV sub-station in Ludhiana
Power and PWD minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Friday inaugurated a 66 KV sub-station in Gehlewal village of the district. Thanks panchayat of Gehlewal for 10-kanal land The minister thanked the panchayat of Gehlewal for giving 10-kanal land free-of-cost to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for setting up the power sub-station. MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian expresses gratitude MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian expressed his gratitude to the cabinet minister for setting up the grid sub-station here.
FDA bans use of stapler pins, cello tape for food packaging; hoteliers, delivery agents confused
While the Food and Drug Administration has issued an advisory for eateries, restaurants and other establishments not to use stapler pins and cello adhesive tapes but only food grade material for packaging food items, hoteliers and those involved in food delivery have expressed confusion saying that this is unnecessary. Restaurants prefer tapes to package food that is delivered by most food delivery firms.
Kolhapur airport’s new terminal building to finish by March 2023
Considering the passenger traffic growth at the Kolhapur airport, Airports Authority of India has undertaken the work for developing the airport for enhanced capacity. Kolhapur airport is connected to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Tirupati. Work of upgrading of the airside facilities is completed. Last month, Directorate General Civil Aviation approved night landing facility and runway expansion at this airport. A team of DGCA officials had carried out an inspection of the airport on June 10.
