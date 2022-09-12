Pune ring road project: Farmer gets Rs5.65 crore for 2.05 acres
MSRDC gives Rs5.65 crore compensation to an Urse farmer for 2.05 acres acquired for ring road project
The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has started granting compensation to farmers for the ring road project and the first award of rupees five crore sixty-five lakh and ninety-two thousand (Rs5.65 crore) has been given to a farmer from Urse for 2.05 acre land. Maval Mulshi sub-divisional officer Sandesh Shirke confirmed that the first compensation of Rs5.65 crore has been given to the Urse farmer for acquiring 2.05 acre of land. “As per the state government decision, the chief minister has sanctioned funds for land acquisition of the ring road project. We have given compensation to one farmer on a figurative basis and the final list of compensation is being readied. It will take a week’s time for finalisation of compensation details for the entire project,” Shirke said.
After the state cabinet decided to award five times the compensation to farmers against their land, farmers started handing over their land to the administration. Accordingly, several land parcels in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have been taken over by the state government for its ambitious ring road project.
The ring road project has been divided into the eastern and western zones, wherein the eastern zone comprises Maval and Kelawade while the western zone comprises Bhor, Haveli and Mulshi talukas of the district. Additionally, acquisition of 395 hectare of land has to be carried out in 37 villages along Sinhagad road. The administration has completed measurement of land in 36 out of the 37 villages, and preparations are underway for awarding compensation. The state government has made a provision of Rs1,500 crore for land acquisition along Sinhagad road, and Rs250 crore has been credited to the account of the Pune district collectorate for the first phase. According to finance department officials, availability of funds will now make land acquisition swifter than proposed. The district administration initiated the sale agreement related to land acquisition for the ring road project from March 21.
The 170 km-long Pune ring road will be an eight-lane express highway catering to vehicle speeds of 120 km per hour. The Pune ring road is the proposed circular outer road for the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR) and had earlier faced resistance from the locals. The basic infrastructure committee of the state government on August 25 last year gave its in-principle approval to the implementation of the project. The ring road project will split the city and highway traffic, and help in considerable reduction of vehicular pollution. The state administration has stated that the mega project is needed to decongest roads by diverting traffic passing through Pune enroute to other areas in Maharashtra. Existing roads in the city cannot be widened due to the dense urban agglomeration. The interstate and ‘within the state’ traffic flow is extremely high in Pune as three major national highways including Mumbai-Bangalore, Mumbai-Hyderabad-Vijayawada, and Pune-Nashik; and other state highways such as Pune-Pandharpur, Pune-Aurangabad, and Pune-Mangaon pass through Pune, adding to the heavy volume of traffic in the Pune metropolitan area.
-
Delhi factory worker held for beating man to death on suspicion of theft
New Delhi: Two days after a 19-year-old man was allegedly lynched by a group of people after allegedly being caught stealing a mobile phone from a factory in Shahzada Bagh near north Delhi's Inderlok, police on Monday said they arrested a 36-year-old worker of the factory for his alleged involvement in the crime. They also chopped one Izhar, a resident of Tent Wali Gali in Shahzada Bagh's hair off with a pair of scissors to “teach him a lesson”, police said.
-
Waterlogged roads bring 350 civic staff to clean stormwater drainage lines in Pune
The rains that lashed the city on Sunday exposed the shoddy stormwater drainage line works done by the Pune Municipal Corporation even as it claimed of cleaning and clearing it under the pre-monsoon works. Around 350 PMC staff were on duty at 80 locations across the city on Monday, cleaning manholes and stormwater drainage lines. Heavy rains on Sunday resulted in drainage lines overflowing in areas like Katraj, Undri and Hadapsar.
-
Court to hear plea seeking treatment for seer in B’luru
The Chitradurga district court adjourned the hearing of the bail application of Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha Mutt pontiff Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru in the sexual abuse case till Tuesday, persons in the know of development said on Monday. Murugha Shri's lawyer is likely to request the court on Tuesday to shift him to Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment due to a heart-related ailment.
-
Pune may continue to witness intense rainfall till Sept 14: IMD
According to the India Meteorological Department, rainfall activity is likely to be rigorous till September 15 and thereafter active over Maharashtra. Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said the weather department has updated and issued their forecast for the city and district. Heavy rainfall and flooding occurred in Pune district during the monsoon season in June and July this year as per the data released by IMD.
-
DU kicks off UG admissions: Portal opened, session may start on Nov 1
The Delhi University on Monday started the admission process to its undergraduate courses, with the launch of the common seat allocation system (CSAS) portal that will grant seats based on each candidate's common university entrance test (CUET) scores and their stated college/course preferences. Until last year, admissions to DU undergraduate courses were done on the basis of cutoff marks premised on Class 12 board exam scores.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics