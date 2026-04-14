Pune RTO books 269 heavy vehicles post tanker fatalities

Following two fatal water tanker-related accidents in Pune, the regional transport office (RTO) has intensified its crackdown on heavy vehicles, forming special squads to curb violations and improve road safety. In the past three days, authorities have penalised 269 heavy vehicles, including water tankers, for lack of valid permits, improper documentation, and drivers operating without valid licences. Officials said the campaign will continue for at least a week.

On April 8, 22-year-old engineer Gracia Daniel Issa was killed after a tanker rammed into her moped near Ganga Satellite Society in Wanowrie during the morning rush hour. (HT)

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Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, said, “Our teams are conducting checks across key locations in the city. The objective is not just penal action, but to send a strong message that violations compromising public safety will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

The drive follows the deaths of two citizens in separate incidents. On April 8, 22-year-old engineer Gracia Daniel Issa was killed after a tanker rammed into her moped near Ganga Satellite Society in Wanowrie during the morning rush hour. Arij Ejaz Sheikh, 19, lost his life in a similar incident near NIBM Road where the tanker driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol on April 5.

Nisar Ahmed, college student from NIBM Kondhwa area, said, “Tankers and other heavy vehicles are often seen speeding or being driven recklessly, especially during peak hours, calling for strict action.”

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