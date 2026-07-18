Pune RTO fines 2,684 vehicles for HSRP violations

Pune: The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has stepped up enforcement against vehicles without mandatory High Security Registration Plates (HSRP), penalising 2,684 vehicle owners between July 1 and July 16 for violating the state’s HSRP mandate.

Pune RTO has stepped up enforcement against vehicles without mandatory HSRP, penalising 2,684 vehicle owners between July 1 and July 16 for violating the state’s mandate. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The action targets vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, which are required to be fitted with tamper-proof HSRP number plates.

RTO officials have been conducting inspections at major road junctions, highways, and busy traffic corridors across the city to ensure compliance. Authorities said the enforcement drive will continue in the coming weeks, and motorists found without HSRP plates will face penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The latest HSRP data from the MH-12 (Pune) RTO indicates strong public response to the registration drive. As of July 16, 1,169,023 HSRP orders had been placed, while 1,163,333 appointments had been scheduled for installation. Of these, 956,347 vehicles have already been fitted with HSRP plates.

Despite the progress, thousands of vehicle owners are yet to complete the installation process, even after booking appointments.

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{{^usCountry}} Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer said, “The HSRP drive is aimed at improving vehicle identification, enhancing road safety, and curbing the use of fake or duplicate number plates. A large number of vehicle owners have already placed orders and completed fitment, but many are still pending. Our enforcement teams are carrying out regular inspections across Pune, and strict action is being taken against vehicles found without HSRP plates.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer said, “The HSRP drive is aimed at improving vehicle identification, enhancing road safety, and curbing the use of fake or duplicate number plates. A large number of vehicle owners have already placed orders and completed fitment, but many are still pending. Our enforcement teams are carrying out regular inspections across Pune, and strict action is being taken against vehicles found without HSRP plates.” {{/usCountry}}

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