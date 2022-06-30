Pune RTO gives accreditation grades to 218 driving schools, none score A+

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has completed a first-of-its-kind inspection and ‘accreditation grading’ programme of all driving schools in the Pune division, and submitted a detailed report to the state transport commissioner’s office on Thursday. The Pune RTO inspected 218 driving schools and awarded grades (A+, A, B+, B and C) based on various parameters. However, no driving school was able to score an A+ grade.

“We carried out the inspection and now, the final report is ready. Out of the total 218 driving schools inspected by our teams, none scored A+ grade. While 15 schools got ‘A’ grade, 27 schools got B+ grade, 74 schools got B grade, 64 schools got C grade, 9 schools scored very poorly with less than 50 marks, the gradation process of 22 schools is underway, and 7 newly-registered schools did not get grades,” said Sanjay Sasane, deputy regional transport officer, Pune RTO.

“Today, we have submitted the detailed report of this inspection to the state transport commissioner’s head office and further decision on this grade inspection will be taken from the head office. Our appeal to the public is to take admission carefully and choose a driving school where there are all necessary parameters taken care of and which has got the best grades in this inspection process,” said Sasane.

According to the RTO, the inspection was carried out in May and June for improving driving skills, upgrading driving schools with new technology and checking infrastructure to teach driving to students. A dedicated team was formed by the RTO to carry out inspection and a detailed chart of parameters with a mark sheet form was prepared. Once the team visited the driving school, marks were given based on parameters such as space available for the school, legal registration, quality and maintenance of vehicles used to train people, classroom training modules and display of signage boards at the driving schools. If a driving school scores 90 marks, it is eligible for an A+ grade. Whereas 75 marks; between 70 and 75 marks; between 60 and 70 marks; and between 50 and 60 marks correspond to A grade, B+ grade, B grade and C grade, respectively.

While the public is happy with the inspection, Amit Mantri who wants to join a driving school soon, said, “It will certainly be helpful for us as we will enquire about the grades given by the RTO to the driving school. And I will choose only that school which has got an A grade in this inspection.”