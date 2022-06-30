Pune RTO gives accreditation grades to 218 driving schools, none score A+
The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has completed a first-of-its-kind inspection and ‘accreditation grading’ programme of all driving schools in the Pune division, and submitted a detailed report to the state transport commissioner’s office on Thursday. The Pune RTO inspected 218 driving schools and awarded grades (A+, A, B+, B and C) based on various parameters. However, no driving school was able to score an A+ grade.
“We carried out the inspection and now, the final report is ready. Out of the total 218 driving schools inspected by our teams, none scored A+ grade. While 15 schools got ‘A’ grade, 27 schools got B+ grade, 74 schools got B grade, 64 schools got C grade, 9 schools scored very poorly with less than 50 marks, the gradation process of 22 schools is underway, and 7 newly-registered schools did not get grades,” said Sanjay Sasane, deputy regional transport officer, Pune RTO.
“Today, we have submitted the detailed report of this inspection to the state transport commissioner’s head office and further decision on this grade inspection will be taken from the head office. Our appeal to the public is to take admission carefully and choose a driving school where there are all necessary parameters taken care of and which has got the best grades in this inspection process,” said Sasane.
According to the RTO, the inspection was carried out in May and June for improving driving skills, upgrading driving schools with new technology and checking infrastructure to teach driving to students. A dedicated team was formed by the RTO to carry out inspection and a detailed chart of parameters with a mark sheet form was prepared. Once the team visited the driving school, marks were given based on parameters such as space available for the school, legal registration, quality and maintenance of vehicles used to train people, classroom training modules and display of signage boards at the driving schools. If a driving school scores 90 marks, it is eligible for an A+ grade. Whereas 75 marks; between 70 and 75 marks; between 60 and 70 marks; and between 50 and 60 marks correspond to A grade, B+ grade, B grade and C grade, respectively.
While the public is happy with the inspection, Amit Mantri who wants to join a driving school soon, said, “It will certainly be helpful for us as we will enquire about the grades given by the RTO to the driving school. And I will choose only that school which has got an A grade in this inspection.”
-
Devendra Fadnavis orders shifting of metro car shed project back to Aarey Colony
The Maharashtra government and the Centre were engaged in a battle over the proposed car depot plot in Kanjurmarg, thus delaying the 33-km underground metro project. Former CM Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government decided to shift the metro depot out of Aarey colony, following protests by activists against construction in one of few remaining green spots in Mumbai.
-
For better pilgrim facilities: Ram Mandir Trust to study models of prominent temples
Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust is studying management of prominent temples across the country to make sure it provides better facilities to devotees who come to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. A team constituted by the Trust will study temple management systems of prominent temples including Golden temple, Tirupati Balaji, Vaishno Devi, Jagannath Puri and other temples of south India.
-
June 10 violence: Prayagraj cops likely to question two ex-MLAs who were in touch with Javed
The police may soon question two former members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) after scanning the call details of Javed Mohd aka Javed Pump, the alleged key facilitator of the June 10 Atala violence. Javed was arrested by the police the very next day of the incident. Police officials said apart from political persons and MLAs, Javed's call records show that he also spoke to some traders, social activists and other individuals.
-
Afghan Sikhs arrive in Delhi with ashes of man killed in Kabul gurdwara attack
A special flight ferrying a group of 11 Afghan Sikhs arrived at New Delhi from Kabul on Thursday. Besides Raghbir Singh, who was injured in the Karte Parwan Gurdwara attack in Kabul on June 18, the Afghan carrier Kam Air flight was ferrying the ashes of Sawinder Singh, who was killed in the terror attack. Sawinder Singh ran a “paan” shop in Kabul and lived in the gurdwara.
-
UP STF unearths illegal blood supply racket, seven held
Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Thursday unearthed a racket involved in illegal supply of blood units to different blood banks in Lucknow and its adjoining districts and arrested seven people including owners of two blood banks and its employees from Lucknow. Police officials said the gang members used to increase the quantity of blood by mixing saline water and earned huge profits by selling it to different people while risking lives of patients.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics