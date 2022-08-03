Pune RTO starts drive against illegal bike-taxis, 35 seized
The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has once again started a drive against illegally-running, app-based, auto-rickshaws and two-wheeler bike-taxis. Around 35 bike-taxis have been seized in two days and now, the RTO itself has appealed to citizens not to use this service and will be lodging a police complaint against bike-taxi riders and companies running such services illegally.
As per the information shared by the Pune RTO, there are many complaints against illegally-running, app-based bike-taxis and despite repeated warnings and action taken earlier, these two-wheeler bike-taxis are still operating across the city. Whereas there have been many complaints raised by auto-rickshaw unions against aggregator companies running such services and the bike-taxi riders.
“We have started a drive against illegal bike-taxis in the Pune division and till now, 35 such illegally-running bike-taxis have been seized by the RTO inspector teams. Under this drive, our RTO inspectors identify and verify the illegally-running bike-taxis in the city. There is no legal permission given to the two-wheeler transportation of passengers nor is there any permission given under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Regulations for running a bike-taxi,” said Pune regional transport officer Ajit Shinde.
“Our appeal to the public is not to use this service as if any accident takes place during such travel, they will not be able to get any accidental insurance. Also, we are going to lodge police complaints against these bike-taxi riders and aggregator companies who are running this business illegally,” said Shinde.
Whereas the process to legalise bike-taxis in the state is underway, till they are made legal, the RTO will continue to take action against them. The state transport department is working on legalising these bike-taxis and steps are being taken to make necessary changes in regulations and give them permits. But there is strong opposition from the auto unions in terms of legalising these bike-taxis as they are impacting their business.
Jalandhar deputy mayor resigns from Congress after his suspension from party
Deputy mayor of Jalandhar Harsimranjit Singh Bunty on Tuesday resigned from the Congress, a day after state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring suspended Bunty for 'anti-party activities'. Clarifying his stance, Bunty said that some senior party leaders were provoking state party president Warring against him. Warring, in the suspension letter dated August 1, had said that the party has suspended Bunty for his anti-party activities and creating indiscipline in the party for 6 years.
Nine Lucknow outlets fined for selling adulterated food stuff
Nine establishments in the state capital were penalised for selling adulterated food items. This was decided as food safety and drug administration (FSDA) filed cases before the local court, which held nine establishments guilty of selling adulterated food stuff. The FSDA has collected food samples from 30 more places on Monday and Tuesday.
British Sikh Windsor Castle intruder charged with treason
London: A 20-year-old British Sikh man found in the grounds of Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor Castle on Christmas Day last year has been charged with treason offences on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said. Chail is in police custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on August 17. The charges were brought after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command, the police force said.
4 Punjab cities to get potable canal water supply: Minister
KAPURTHALA Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Tuesday said the state is all set to provide potable canal water to four of its major cities, including Jalandhar, Patiala, Ludhiana, and Amritsar. This step is being taken to save the rapidly depleting groundwater, the minister said during his visit to Kapurthala. In the first phase, four big cities would get canal water under a 25 to 30 year plan, he said.
30 booked a day after drug peddler forcibly freed from police station
A day after a 20-year-old alleged drug peddler was forcibly freed by a mob from Chawinda Devi police post under Majitha sub-division, the rural-district's police have booked 30 people under various stringent charges, including attempted murder. Akashdeep Singh continued to evade arrest even after the passage of 24 hours. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Majitha, Manmohan Singh, however, didn't disclose the name of the arrested persons. Majitha said one of the arrested accused was Akashdeep's brother.
