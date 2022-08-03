Pune RTO starts drive against illegal bike-taxis, 35 seized

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has once again started a drive against illegally-running, app-based, auto-rickshaws and two-wheeler bike-taxis. Around 35 bike-taxis have been seized in two days and now, the RTO itself has appealed to citizens not to use this service and will be lodging a police complaint against bike-taxi riders and companies running such services illegally.

As per the information shared by the Pune RTO, there are many complaints against illegally-running, app-based bike-taxis and despite repeated warnings and action taken earlier, these two-wheeler bike-taxis are still operating across the city. Whereas there have been many complaints raised by auto-rickshaw unions against aggregator companies running such services and the bike-taxi riders.

“We have started a drive against illegal bike-taxis in the Pune division and till now, 35 such illegally-running bike-taxis have been seized by the RTO inspector teams. Under this drive, our RTO inspectors identify and verify the illegally-running bike-taxis in the city. There is no legal permission given to the two-wheeler transportation of passengers nor is there any permission given under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Regulations for running a bike-taxi,” said Pune regional transport officer Ajit Shinde.

“Our appeal to the public is not to use this service as if any accident takes place during such travel, they will not be able to get any accidental insurance. Also, we are going to lodge police complaints against these bike-taxi riders and aggregator companies who are running this business illegally,” said Shinde.

Whereas the process to legalise bike-taxis in the state is underway, till they are made legal, the RTO will continue to take action against them. The state transport department is working on legalising these bike-taxis and steps are being taken to make necessary changes in regulations and give them permits. But there is strong opposition from the auto unions in terms of legalising these bike-taxis as they are impacting their business.