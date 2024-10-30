Pune RTO takes action against 65 private tourist buses over 13 days

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has taken action against 65 private tourist bus owners and their drivers caught violating RTO norms, including charging commuters headed out of town during Diwali higher fares. Special flying squads were formed by the Pune RTO to keep a check on private tourist bus owners and operators who had illegally hiked ticket fares during the festive season. The violations committed by the bus owners/operators included breach of permit condition, carrying commercial goods in tourist buses, expiry of vehicle fitness certificates and not displaying driver badges. (HT PHOTO)

As per the information shared by the RTO, the flying squads inspected private tourist vehicles including private tourist buses and other vehicles over the last 13 days from October 17 to 29, 2024. Out of a total 106 vehicles inspected by these flying squads, as many as 65 were found violating RTO norms. The violations committed by the bus owners/operators included breach of permit condition, carrying commercial goods in tourist buses, expiry of vehicle fitness certificates and not displaying driver badges. The RTO took penal action against these vehicles and collected ₹464,000 in fines from the operators.

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, said, “A special campaign was undertaken to ensure that private bus operators do not charge passengers extra and do not flout RTO norms during Diwali. Accordingly in this campaign, action was taken against vehicles violating the rules of the Motor Vehicle Act.”

Karan Gandhi, a passenger, said, “Yesterday when we travelled from Pune to Kolhapur by private tourist bus, we were charged ₹1,200 per seat which is very high but as we did not have any other option, we bought the ticket anyway.”

Prakash Jondhale, owner of a private tourist bus company, said, “All tourist bus operators strictly follow RTO rules as Diwali is the time for us to earn and for that, ticket fares are increased. Still at the last moment, some of these bus operators charge excessive ticket fares which is not right and we support the RTO action.”