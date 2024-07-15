Pune RTO to visit varsities, appeal underage students not to drive

Following the recent Porsche accident on May 19 wherein a 17-year-old boy driving the car allegedly under the influence of alcohol rammed two techies on a bike in Kalyani Nagar killing both of them instantly, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has constituted a team that will visit all universities and educational institutions in Pune appealing all underage students not to ride/drive bikes/cars without a license. Initially, it will be an appeal from the RTO but later, special squads will be deployed in college areas to take action against underage drivers. Recently, many minors were involved in roadside accidents in city. (HT PHOTO)

Archana Gaikwad, Pune regional transport officer, said, “We have started the drive to create awareness among college students who ride bikes and drive cars despite not having a proper driving license. Recently, we have seen cases taking place in Pune where minor students have been found to be involved in car accidents so our RTO inspectors are now going all around Pune city to universities and educational institutions. Initially, we will be contacting the university administration and appealing that no students without driving licenses be allowed to bring/drive vehicles.”

“It is necessary for every underage student to understand that violating traffic rules is not safe for anyone. Their parents should not give them bikes or cars to ride/drive. When a student completes 18 years of age, he or she can apply for a proper driving license with the Pune RTO. Once our awareness drive is over at prominent universities and colleges in Pune city, we will also be undertaking random checks in college areas of the city and students found driving without licenses or violating traffic rules will be penalised under the Motor Vehicles Act,” Gaikwad said.

After the Porsche accident which claimed two lives, the Pune RTO has undertaken a checking drive across the city at night when minors tend to drive rashly under the influence of alcohol, many of them without proper license.