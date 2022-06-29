Pune sees 31% rise in voters in 5 years; BJP raises objections on some names
PUNE: The state election commission (SEC) has appealed to citizens to check their names in the draft voter list published last week. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday met Pune municipal election officers and raised objections on the ward wise draft voter list.
BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik along with party office-bearers met the election officers. Mulik said, “We have requested the officials to rectify the objections in the voter list.”
According to the draft voter list, the electorate count under PMC limits has increased by 31 per cent in the last five years. The total number of voters in Pune is 3,458,714, against 2,634,798 during the previous civic elections in 2017.
Overall, 0.45 million males and 0.375 million females have been added to the voter list.
According to the draft list, the figures from electoral rolls show that six wards have more number of female voters than male counterparts. These wards — Gokhalenagar-Vadarwadi, Fergusson College-Erandwane, Shaniwar Peth-Raviwar Peth, Shaniwarwada-Kasba Peth, Shivaji Maharaj Stadium-Rasta Peth and Ghorpadi Peth Udyan-Mahatma Phule Mandai — account for 18 seats.
Citizens can file objections and suggestions on the draft list till July 1. The final electoral roll would be published on July 9 after the hearing of suggestions and objections.
Mulik accused the administration that some third-party prepared the voter list, taking a dig at the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for carving ward structure favourable for them.
BJP leaders said, “It has been observed that names of voters from one ward to another ward has been transferred at many places. Many voters not in PMC limits have also been added in some wards.”
According to Mulik, 125 voters from Vadhu villages got added in ward number 2 (Mundhwa) and voters increased in 17 wards not in proportion to population.
In poll mode
Voters in draft list 2022: 3,458,714
Voters in draft list 2017: 2,634,798
Population of city as per 2011 census: 3,556,824
Wards where female voters surpass male voters: Gokhalenagar-Vadarwadi, Fergusson College-Erandwane, Shaniwar Peth-Raviwar Peth, Shaniwarwada-Kasba Peth, Shivaji Maharaj Stadium-Rasta Peth and Ghorpadi Peth Udyan-Mahatma Phule Mandai
-
Two farmers die after inhaling toxic gas in Hisar manhole
Two farmers were killed after they inhaled toxic gas inside a manhole in Gangwa village in Hisar on Tuesday night. The victims, Satpal and Madan Singh, were among the five farmers who had entered a manhole to clear a pipeline after the water supply to the farmers' field stopped.
-
Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe.
-
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
-
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
-
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics