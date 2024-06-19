Pune sees 71 accidents and 36 fatalities in road accidents 

Following the deaths of two young IT professionals on May 19 in Kalyaninagar, the city has witnessed as many as 71 accidents which claimed 36 lives and left 60 others injured. According to the different citizen forums, rash driving after consumption of alcohol, and increased construction activity across the city are some of the reasons leading to a rising number of accidents around Pune. (HT FILE)

The rising number of accidents according to police records is due to factors like overspeeding, drink-and-drive cases and indulging in rash and negligent driving.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

According to the different citizen forums, rash driving after consumption of alcohol, and increased construction activity across the city are some of the reasons leading to a rising number of accidents around Pune.

According to Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA), the substandard roads are causing delays in commuting, with office-bound citizens facing inconvenience and inordinate delays on a daily basis.

WHSA director Deepak Patil attributed the rise in the number of accidents to overspeeding and ongoing civic works across the city.

“Incidents of driving under the influence of alcohol have increased and steps need to be taken to notify the police and excise department about such grave violations which are leading to accidents,” he said.

According to police officials, the month-long period has seen a rise in accidents compared to previous months.

In April, the city witnessed 33 fatalities in roadside accidents, while in May the number was 20. In June thus far, 16 road-mishap-related deaths have been reported till June 17.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP traffic) Rohidas Pawar said, “We are taking strong steps to curb the rising incidents of rash and negligent driving. At the same time, we are disseminating information about how to obey traffic rules amongst the common citizens for traffic safety and security of lives of common Pune citizens.”

Pawar said Pune reports one fatality every day on average, and the annual death toll has stayed relatively stable at 350.

”The death rate has risen in recent months as the number of incidents has increased. Aside from alerting residents, social media has helped to highlight the increase in fatalities,” he added.

Kondhwa Citizens Forum director Saleem Mulla said, “It is seen that the drainage department of Pune the municipal corporation (PMC) excavated the road in the NIBM annexe area in the month of monsoon to install drainage pipelines when it should have done the work six months ago. Also, cement concretisation of area roads started towards the end of May which is faulty planning with no application of mind by the civic body. Commuters are meeting with accidents and the PMC must be made accountable for shoddy work,” he said.