Pune: Siblings kill father, try to pass it of as suicide

Mar 07, 2023 11:45 PM IST

Two siblings, along with their mother, allegedly killed their father on Sunday late night at Dighi, said Pimpri-Chinchwad police. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The accused have been identified as Rahul Ashok Jadhav (25) and Anil Ashok Jadhav (23), working as wardens in Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police department. The deceased has been identified as Ashok Ramdas Jadhav (45).

According to the police, Anil was in a relationship with a girl much against the wishes of his father and there were verbal arguments between the two over it.

On Sunday late night, the deceased used derogatory words against Anil’s girlfriend that led to heated arguments and the siblings killed their father by using a nylon rope. Later, Rahul hanged the body to a ceiling fan to pass it off as suicide.

Dasharath Waghode, inspector (crime), Dighi police station, said, “The three accused have been arrested and in police custody till March 10.”

According to the police, the accused’s mother also helped them in the crime.

