Pune teenager drowns in the sea at Ganpatipule

An 18-year-old youngster from Pune lost his life after drowning in the sea near Ganpatipule. The deceased has been identified as Nikhil Shivaji Waghmare, a resident of Keshavnagar, Mundhwa.

The incident occurred on Friday evening around 5 pm, and his body was recovered the following evening near Malgund, according to officials.

According to police, Nikhil and his family had come to Ganpatipule for a tourist visit on October 24. While swimming in the sea, a large wave suddenly pulled him into deep waters. Despite desperate efforts by his family and locals, he went missing.

Officials from Jaigad police station said the region had been experiencing storm-like sea conditions. The Meteorological Department had issued warnings advising fishermen and tourists to avoid venturing into the water. As a result, fishing boats had safely returned to shore at Devgad.

Police repeatedly caution tourists about the dangers of the sea in Ganpatipule, a popular destination. However, many visitors ignored these warnings, drawn by the beauty and allure of the waves. Nikhil was caught off guard by the powerful currents, leading to the tragic incident.

The Jaigad Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations. Authorities have urged all tourists to follow safety instructions to prevent such tragedies in the future.